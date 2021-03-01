Arnold Allen Knows It's A Marathon, Not A Sprint

British Featherweight prospect Arnold Allen believes now is the time to make a statement to the rest of the division that he is ready to compete with the very best.

“I had this thing, where because everything was shut, I told myself I had to train at a certain time every day. I had a schedule,” Allen explained. “I did the marathon in the morning and then at 5 p.m. I was like, ‘I have to train.’ I was sitting there, I could barely walk, and I was hobbling around the house, and I was saying ‘I have to do my five-round shadowboxing, my workout.’ I got it done, but it was pretty rough.”

Describing his training situation during the thick of the COVID shutdowns in Canada as “being stuck in a sort of limbo,” Allen was determined to stay on track with his training, eager to fight more than once in a year for the first time in his career since 2014 after picking up a victory over UFC veteran Nik Lentz in January of 2020.

The Venum Era Has Arrived

But 2020 was for “Almighty” just as it was for people across most of the world, and he’d stay stuck in the void of uncertainty due to travel restrictions and visa issues for the remainder of the year.