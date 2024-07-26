Arnold Allen: “It’s Going To Be Pretty Wild”

“I have to sleep in until about one and there was some bloke next door lawn mowing, so then I had to get extra time to sleep because he woke me up,” Allen said.

Don’t they know Allen is days out from facing Giga Chikadze at UFC 304, at 3am? This is just the fight business. And getting adjusted to this interesting sleep schedule has been a hurdle for Allen during his camp, but he may have an even bigger one when he has to get his body back on a normal sleep schedule after fight week concludes.

“It's definitely took some adjusting, took some work and effort, but fortunately, we have a good team, good family and friends around,” Allen said. “Everything was dealt with, and everything's been fine. It's always a learning experience, being in the camp.”