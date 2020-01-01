Arnold Allen Isn’t In Any Rush

He entered 2020 with the goal of breaking into the top 10 of the featherweight rankings, and when he signed a contract to fight No. 9-ranked contender Josh Emmett, he felt like he could check that box one month into the new year.

However, two-and-a-half weeks before the fight, an injury forced Emmett off the card. Allen, who had some trouble fighting more than once a year for his first few years on the roster, was properly frustrated.

“I was mad,” Allen said. “Sometimes, you get into camp, and you have a weird sort of feeling, and the whole camp, I had a kind of feeling that, not because he’s scared or anything like that. I don’t think it’s anything like that. I just had a feeling that something would happen. I just had a feeling it wasn’t going to happen.”

The even-keel Brit allowed himself to stew for a day, but by a stroke of convenience, fellow featherweight Nik Lentz’ opponent, Nad Narimani, also withdrew from the card, so the two agreed to fill in for one another and Allen was set for his second fight in America.