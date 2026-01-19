Arnold Allen | Far From Just Another Fight

“I was working on fighting last year in December —that was the plan; I was gonna be able to enjoy Christmas, but the plans fell through and next thing we got offered was this fight in January to open up the year, so I thought, ‘Okay, we’re doing it again,’” explained Allen, who faces off with Jean Silva in the opening bout of this weekend’s main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Christmas and my birthday are just slightly delayed.

WATCH: UFC 324 Countdown

“The worst thing is — this is the first time I will be cutting weight on my birthday,” he added with a bemused grin. “I will literally be in the sauna on my birthday; that’s a first.”

While the idea of sweating buckets and shedding pounds on a day when most are indulging in presents, favorite meals, and general revelry doesn’t sound particularly appealing, the truth is that being stuck in the sauna means that Allen will be roughly 48 hours away from stepping into the Octagon, and after another extended hiatus, the Top 10 talent is willing to do whatever it takes in order to finally step into the cage again.