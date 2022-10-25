Arnold Allen Is A Dark Horse No Longer

“I think too many people are saying it for it to be true,” Allen told UFC.com. “If everyone is saying I’m the dark horse, then I can’t be the dark horse. I think it’s just me. I don't really talk a lot. I don't really shout at people or say anything bad. I just kind of think this is one of the fights where we’ll let the fight do the talking. I don’t think (Kattar) said anything mean. We’re not those kinds of guys. We’re just going to fight and earn our spot.”

After he beat Hooker, Allen threw Kattar’s name out there as a logical next opponent. Things lined up as such that the two could’ve locked horns when UFC returned to London in July.

However, Kattar instead opted to fight Josh Emmett in a main event in Austin, Texas, where he dropped a razor-close split decision.

“I'm not that kind of guy that calls people out and talks crap and whatnot, but I figured it was a logical step,” Allen said. “He's the guy above me, and I came off a win over Hooker, and I thought that was the fight that made sense to ask for it.”