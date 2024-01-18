Arnold Allen Chases Title Contention

It was only the second loss of Allen’s career, and his first since 2014. A win over the former champion nearly guaranteed Allen a shot at the UFC featherweight title. Now, Allen will need to get past a highly touted, undefeated prospect who shares a similar goal.

Despite sharing the Octagon for 25 minutes with one of the greatest fighters the division’s ever seen, “Almighty” wasn’t happy at all with his performance. He did, however, gain more confidence that he’s capable of being at the top of a stacked 145-pound division.

“I lost, so zero benefit,” Allen said reflecting on his loss to Holloway. “It hurts. Definitely [gave me] more motivation, it fuels the fire a bit more, just knowing that I can do better.