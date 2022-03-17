Arnold Allen Aims To Outclass Everyone

Allen is well-aware of Hooker’s resume, deeming him his “most dangerous” opponent yet. Taking Hooker out might mean going through some fire, but Allen also understands that while Hooker is perceived as a wildman, there’s a high-quality skillset underneath that.

“He’s had some crazy fights, but he’s a technician, too,” Allen said. “He has had some really technical fights where he sort of tried to pick people apart, play games, set traps and all that, but I haven’t had those crazy brawls and fights. It’s something in the arsenal. I just haven’t used it. That’s Plan B. We’ll stick to Plan A and out-technique and out-skill someone. If it goes that way, it goes that way.”

Even though Hooker doesn’t have a place in the featherweight rankings, Allen believes this fight is bigger than that. Hooker is a fighter who was in the thick of the lightweight title picture, which has been the cream of the crop when it comes to contenders.

So while Hooker is hoping to steal Allen’s momentum at 145, Allen hopes he can build his name by taking out someone with Hooker’s pedigree.

“I think it’s going to bring the best out of me,” Allen said. “There’s so much respect for his game and what he’s done, and everyone knows what he’s done. Everyone knows how good he is. It’s going to bring out my A-game, and I’m looking forward to seeing how good that A-game is.”