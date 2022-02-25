Armen Petrosyan Expects A Big Future For Himself

Increased notoriety is a given when an athlete joins the UFC roster, but it’s how they choose to deal with the greater spotlight and prepare themselves for actually stepping into the Octagon for the first time that says the most about a new arrival.

For the middleweight newcomer, he’s largely maintained the same approach that earned him the opportunity to compete at the UFC APEX last fall and secured him the victory over Kolev, with one notable exception.

As he embarked on his first UFC training camp, Petrosyan started the way he always does, working with his Muay Thai coach Vali Bazarov before moving to Dagestan to train under Rasup Magomedaliev at the Universal Fighters Gym.

But for the final couple weeks of camp, Petrosyan opted for the warmer climes and all-in-one training surroundings at American Top Team.

“I really enjoyed ATT,” he said of his time at the South Florida institution, which has been one of the top gyms in the sport for well over a decade and is home to an all-star cast of coaches and fighters across all weight classes. “I was welcomed (right away) and there are very good relationships between fighters.

“Having the opportunity to train with world-class athletes — I’m learning new things here; new training and new life experiences,” continued Petrosyan, who is 6-1 in his mixed martial arts career. “I plan to go to ATT again.”