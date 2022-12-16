Arman Tsarukyan: They Know I’m Going To Beat Them

Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan believes a dominant win over Ismagulov puts him right back into the mix to fight top five contenders in 2023.

“Not a lot of people know Damir but he’s a very tough opponent. He’s never lost in the UFC and if I beat him, they are going to say, ‘Oh he beat Damir number 12’, but he’s more tough than some guys in the Top 5 because he’s never lost and he’s doing good. He’s in good shape,” Tsarukyan said. “I know I got to beat him. I don’t have a choice, and after him I can call out someone from the Top 5 and the UFC will have to give me a good fight and big fight.”

Getting back on track after the disappointing result versus Gamrot is exactly what Tsarukyan needs. Not for his confidence, but for his plans on rematching Makhachev someday. He knows he has to put together a win streak and compete in big fights, and beating Ismagulov is the only way to make that rise happen.

Until that day comes and he gets his rematch with Makhachev, he expects fighters to dodge him.

“I want to fight because I want to be active, unlike some people from the Top 5. I want to make money and my goal is to fight Islam,” Tsarukyan said. “I just got to keep going and get victories and bonuses and one day the UFC will call me, and I will fight Islam. That has been my dream since I had my debut with him.”

And by beating Makhachev, Tsarukyan will be able to achieve his goal of becoming champion and he’ll get to call the shots.

“One day I’ll be UFC champion and they are going to call me out and I’m going to say, ‘Stay in your lane,’ and I’m going to pick.

“It’ll happen, just wait.”