Arman Tsarukyan | A Rematch Five Years In The Making

The moment he left the Octagon after his UFC debut, Arman Tsarukyan knew he’d get the chance to face Islam Makhachev again. Now, after nearly five years, he finally gets his chance.
Tsarukyan will challenge Makhachev for the undisputed UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It’s a bout, and an opportunity, that Tsarukyan has been eyeing ever since that first fight, and he plans to make amends in the rematch.
Tsarukyan faced Makhachev at UFC Saint Petersburg in Russia back in April 2019 as he made his maiden UFC appearance. And while he may have lost on the scorecards, he was competitive enough in defeat to suggest that he could be a real force in the lightweight division in the years to come.
That thought was further cemented when Tsarukyan claimed his first UFC win with victory over Canada’s Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 240 in Edmonton. With that first UFC win under his belt, even Tsarukyan himself started to believe that he had the game to take himself to the top of the sport.
“I was super excited, because I was super young, 22 years old, and I wanted to win that (first) fight so much,” he recalled.
“This was the biggest dream in my life. When I was young, the UFC was super big for me, and I thought it was impossible to get there. But when I got there, and when I started to fight, I understood that I’m a guy who can be a champ here.”
His performance in that defeat also convinced Tsarukyan that, given the short-notice nature of his call-up, plus him not performing to his very best in that fight, he’ll do much better in a rematch.
“I’m always confident in myself, so I thought 100 percent I was gonna win that fight, because I'm a good wrestler, I'm a good striker,” he said.
“But I didn't have good experience at that moment, and I didn't have enough time to get ready for that fight. I got about three weeks (notice) before that fight, but it's no excuse. I should have been better in that fight.”
Since that 2019 meeting, both men have evolved significantly as fighters as they have climbed to the top of the UFC’s talent-stacked lightweight division.
Since their first meeting, Tsarukyan has gone 9-1, and heads into Saturday’s main event having won his last four, including a split-decision victory over former champion Charles Oliveira in his last outing, at UFC 300.
Makhachev, meanwhile, followed up his success over Tsarukyan with nine consecutive victories to take his active win streak to 14. It’s a run that has also seen him rise to the top of the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.
Tsarukyan said he ranked Makhachev second, behind Jon Jones, but admitted that the pound-for-pound list means nothing to him.
"I don't care about it. I just care about the title,” he stated.
“Not money, not hype, not followers, just the title. This is my goal. I wake up thinking about the title, and I go to sleep thinking about the title.”
He also said that, despite Makhachev’s impressive UFC resume, the reigning 155-pound champion isn’t that far ahead of the pack.
“He’s not as good as people think,” he suggested.
“People think he's unbeatable, and has crazy wrestling, but I took him down when I was 22 years old.”
Tsarukyan’s form, coupled with the knowledge gained during his first fight with Makhachev, has the Armenian contender feeling confident that he’s the man to topple the UFC’s top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on January 18.
“First of all, I know how to wrestle very well,” he said. “Second, I'm young. I'm young and hungry. I never had the belt. So that drives me, and I have a lot of energy for my training, and I believe that I'm the guy who is going to beat him.
“The most important thing is I'm super hungry. I want to get the belt so much, and it's like kind of a dream. When I got into the UFC, I started to think about that. I've been thinking about that for five years.”
Now, the time for thinking is over, as Tsarukyan gets set to rematch Makhachev as he challenges the Russian champion for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC 311.
Makhachev and his team, led by former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, have done an excellent job of gameplanning for the Russian champion’s opponents. It’s been a hallmark of that team over the last few years.
But, as the great Mike Tyson famously said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face,” and Tsarukyan paraphrased the boxing great when he explained how he plans to derail Makhachev’s gameplan on fight night.
“When you get hit with a hard punch, you forget about your gameplan,” he said.
“So, if I hurt him very well, he’s going to forget about his gameplan. That’s why I’ve got to hit him very hard in the first round, and then it doesn’t matter what gameplan they have.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.