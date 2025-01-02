Arman Tsarukyan | A Rematch Five Years In The Making

That thought was further cemented when Tsarukyan claimed his first UFC win with victory over Canada’s Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 240 in Edmonton. With that first UFC win under his belt, even Tsarukyan himself started to believe that he had the game to take himself to the top of the sport.

“I was super excited, because I was super young, 22 years old, and I wanted to win that (first) fight so much,” he recalled.

Eight Years And Counting For Dana White's Contender Series

“This was the biggest dream in my life. When I was young, the UFC was super big for me, and I thought it was impossible to get there. But when I got there, and when I started to fight, I understood that I’m a guy who can be a champ here.”