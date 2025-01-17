Tsarukyan Out, Moicano Replaces As Title Challenger At UFC 311
Jan. 17, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White announced on his social channels a change to UFC 311’s main event. Arman Tsarukyan was forced to pull out of the matchup “due to back issues,” so Renato Moicano will step in to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.
Moicano comes into the fight having won his last four fights, three via finish. His most-recent effort came in a main event against Benoît Saint Denis in Paris where he scored a second-round TKO via doctor’s stoppage. Overall, Moicano is 7-2 since moving up to the lightweight division in March 2020.
Makhachev, according to White, accepted the fight immediately. The lightweight champion and No.1 pound-for-pound fighter is looking to defend his title for a fourth time. If he is successful, his five title fight wins will be the most all-time in the history of the lightweight division.
As a result of the change, Dariush will not compete at UFC 311.
The heavyweight matchup between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac moves up to the main card.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.