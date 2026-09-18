Arman Tsarukyan Is Out To Prove He Is ‘Contender No. 1’

Instead of just sitting idly by, waiting for the right matchups to come together, the soon-to-be 30-year-old has been extremely active on the wrestling and grappling circuits, logging eight appearances under the RAF banner, three with Hype FC, and a few other engagements in between. He has largely been successful too, with his only setback coming in a wrestling match with two-time welterweight title challenger and former NCAA All-American Colby Covington.

“It gives me a lot of experience,” he said. “You’re always competing, so now it’s fight week, and I’m going through this every two weeks… For me it’s better to stay in shape, and I got better in the wrestling and grappling as well.”

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The prospect of Tsarukyan’s grappling leveling up since he fought Dan Hooker in Qatar last November is a scary proposition for everyone in the 155-pound weight class, specifically Ruffy, who left The Fighting Nerds in Brazil and moved to Australia to train at Freestyle MMA with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski towards the end of last year.

While training with Volk and his head coach Joe Lopez is never a bad choice, it felt like a reaction to Ruffy’s one-sided submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis in September 2025. In addition to being the two-time featherweight champ, Volkanovski is an elite grappler, both offensively when needed, but more importantly for Ruffy, from a defensive standpoint, as he showed in his epic first encounter with Islam Makhachev in February 2023.