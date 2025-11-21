Arman Tsarukyan Has Gold On His Mind In Doha

Arman Tsarukyan just needs to get a fight under his belt, but when you’re fighting at the top of the lightweight division, “just a fight” doesn’t really exist.
At the same time, when you’re 29 years old and feel like you’re in your prime as Tsarukyan does, it’s all about striking when the iron is still hot, which is why 2025 has been a frustrating year for the budding title contender.
Originally slated to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311, Tsarukyan was forced to pull out of the bout. He served as the backup at UFC 317, but his last fight remains his split decision win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 a year-and-a-half ago. Since then, Makhachev vacated the title and secured the welterweight belt, while Ilia Topuria flatlined Oliveira to add the lightweight strap to his collection.
That all brings Tsarukyan to UFC’s first event in Qatar, where he’ll headline the action against fan-favorite New Zealander Dan Hooker.
“It’s so important to go there and to show I’m on a different level [and] dominate,” Tsarukyan told UFC.com. “I've been working for this a long time… I just want to see where my skills [are] right now, and I know I can go there and knock [him out].”
“The Hangman” has been the definition of a tough customer since breaking into the division’s Top 15 in the late-2010s, and at 35 years old, Hooker has a sense of urgency about him. An injured hand prevented him from going for a fourth consecutive win as he pulled out of his scheduled bout with Justin Gaethje earlier this year, but he clamored for this opportunity against Tsarukyan as he seeks his first title shot.
In the fight’s lead-up, Hooker has roundly accepted the underdog role, saying any success he has against Tsarukyan on November 22 will chip away at the image of invincibility around the younger contender. Tsarukyan takes exception with this, naturally, although he does compliment Hooker’s toughness and striking.
“He's trying to find excuses like, ‘I'm underdog [with] nothing to lose,’” Tsarukyan said. “He came here to make money, but I came here to be a contender number one and to show everybody I deserve to fight for the title. We have a different goal.”
When asked about the matchup, Tsarukyan paints a pretty straightforward picture of a striker-vs-grappler matchup.
However, when pressed about how confident he feels standing toe-to-toe with one of the division’s great brawlers, Tsarukyan believes he has enough in his locker to slug it out and mix things up.
“I feel, now, I'm a complete fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “I can be UFC champion.”
First order of business: beating Dan Hooker. Then, in 2026, he can make his bid for gold.
Until then, it’s all about his third career main event, and he is honored to make the final walk of the evening in what should be a favorable environment on fight night. Now familiar with what it takes to fight 25 minutes, Tsarukyan said he knows “how to control” himself and not rush for the finish. Besides, it’s his first fight since April 2024, so he wants to enjoy the special moment as well.
“I’m feeling great,” Tsarukyan said. “I can't wait to go there and perform.”
