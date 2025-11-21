Arman Tsarukyan Has Gold On His Mind In Doha

“It’s so important to go there and to show I’m on a different level [and] dominate,” Tsarukyan told UFC.com. “I've been working for this a long time… I just want to see where my skills [are] right now, and I know I can go there and knock [him out].”

“The Hangman” has been the definition of a tough customer since breaking into the division’s Top 15 in the late-2010s, and at 35 years old, Hooker has a sense of urgency about him. An injured hand prevented him from going for a fourth consecutive win as he pulled out of his scheduled bout with Justin Gaethje earlier this year, but he clamored for this opportunity against Tsarukyan as he seeks his first title shot.

In the fight’s lead-up, Hooker has roundly accepted the underdog role, saying any success he has against Tsarukyan on November 22 will chip away at the image of invincibility around the younger contender. Tsarukyan takes exception with this, naturally, although he does compliment Hooker’s toughness and striking.

“He's trying to find excuses like, ‘I'm underdog [with] nothing to lose,’” Tsarukyan said. “He came here to make money, but I came here to be a contender number one and to show everybody I deserve to fight for the title. We have a different goal.”