Arman Tsarukyan Finally Got What He Wanted

“Finally, I got what I wanted,” Tsarukyan told UFC.com at the UFC 300 Q&A in March. “UFC 300 is the biggest fight and I want to fight on that day. It’s so exciting.”

“There are a lot of big fights, but the No. 1 contender fight is me versus Charles. That’s it.”

After knocking out Beneil Dariush in emphatic fashion to close out 2023, Tsarukyan knew a big fight was next up on the docket. He wasn’t totally sure of who it would be, but he was confident that “Do Bronxs” would be the man standing across from him when he laced up the 4oz gloves next.

Oliveira went on one of the most historic runs in UFC history on his way to becoming champion. In October of 2022, he lost to Makhachev in a wild sequence in which Makhachev hurt him on the feet and submitted the Brazilian submission ace. It was stunning.