Arman Tsarukyan: ‘Everybody’s Afraid Of Me’

Moicano was a fun matchup for Tsarukyan since he’d recently been added to the lightweight rankings as the No. 13 contender, and there was a lot of hype behind him after his UFC 281 post-fight interview in the Octagon. In his absence, Tsarukyan went searching for a new opponent, preferably anyone with a number by their name; however, no one appeared to be available for the foreseeable future.

Eventually, unranked Joaquim Silva accepted the call, and the bout was scheduled as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier. Tsarukyan received the news while still residing in Miami, Florida, where he finishes up the final two weeks of his training camp at American Top Team. Since his new fight was announced for less than two months away, Tsarukyan decided to stay in Florida instead of returning home.

“When [the UFC] called me and said Silva, I said, ‘Who is that? I don’t know him. I don’t want to fight with him because he’s unranked,’” Tsarukyan said. “I calmed down and watched his fights. He’s a tough opponent and it’s risky. It’s risky to fight with him, but every fight is risky.