ARMAN TSARUKYAN: THE BEST IS YET TO COME

“To be honest, he’s good everywhere; he’s a very well-rounded fighter,” he said in regards to Dariush, who returns to action after having his eight-fight winning streak snapped by former champion Charles Oliveira in June at UFC 289. “He has a lot of fights in the UFC, he has good experience. His conditioning is not that high level — he gets tired in the third round — and he’s never fought five rounds. So I will try to make him tired and finish him.

“I have to find the key to win using my IQ.”

After frequently petitioning for this type of opportunity, this weekend’s clash with Dariush is Tsarukyan’s chance to justify his belief that he’s ready to compete with the absolute best in the division, which would then give credence to the decisions made by those that opted against sharing the Octagon with him in the past.

Because of his history with the current champion, fans and media are always going to have an easy line to connect the former opponents again and, given his overall success, there is no denying that Tsarukyan is closing in on title contention.

But in order to get there, he knows that he not only needs to beat Dariush, but make a statement in Saturday’s finale, which is why he’s focused on the task at hand and nothing else.