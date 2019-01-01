Arjan Singh Bhullar Is Taking Things To The Next Level

His sophomore campaign began with the first loss of his professional career, but six months later, the 2012 Canadian Olympic team member rebounded with another unanimous decision win, pushing his record to 8-1. This weekend, the 32-year-old Richmond, British Columbia native looks to add a second consecutive victory to his UFC resume when he squares off with unbeaten prospect Juan Adams on the preliminary portion of Saturday’s fight card at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

“I’m in this to compete,” said Bhullar, who wrestled collegiately at Simon Fraser University before representing Canada at the international level for a number of years. “I’m not in it to train year-round; that’s the s***** part. I like the bright lights, so let’s get going.

“As a long as life is handled and I’m healthy, I do want to get busier. I’m used to competing much more than twice a year and that’s not what I signed up for. That’s a conversation to have with (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard.”

This weekend’s matchup with Adams is interesting for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that it will propel the victor another step forward in the always fluid heavyweight division. In addition to the divisional significance this fight carries, the two combatants arrive in the Canadian capital with very different approaches and having traveled different paths.