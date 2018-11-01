Arizona State Wrestling & UFC Have Lasting Bond

That said, the Arizona State wrestling program decided to honor its former athletes who found their way into the Octagon. On February 16, ASU hosts “MMA Night” during its match with CSU Bakersfield. It is a day in which ASU hosts each season to acknowledge its alumni who made careers in mixed martial arts.

That list is littered with hall of famers and former champions such as Don Frye, Dan “The Beast” Severn, Dan Henderson and Cain Velasquez, the last of whom will be fighting in the main event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 19.

Even though no fighter’s introduction includes any sort of acknowledgement to the college athletics, ASU wrestling head coach Zeke Jones still wanted to have his program connect with that part of the team’s legacy.

“They understand there’s a rich history of alumni from here,” Jones said. “And a lot of them, when they come here, they say I could be the best in the world whether I want to be the best in the world in wrestling, or if I want to do that in fighting, and I can do that because Arizona State wrestling has done that.”