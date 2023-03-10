Ariane Lipski Is Ready To Give It Everything She Has

She expects the Colorado native to stick to a standup approach at first, but Lipski is confident that her power and pressure will turn Aldrich into a grappler rather quickly.

“I think it gets me very close to the rankings,” Lipski said. ”Her last fight was against Erin Blanchfield, who’s also in the Top 5. She’s been fighting in the UFC for a long time, so I believe we’re really (close) to getting in the rankings.”

Whether or not that proves true, Lipski has a sense of urgency about her throughout fight week. After coming into the promotion with plenty of hype following her reign as the KSW flyweight champion, Lipski has shown spurts of what made her such an exciting prospect circa 2019.

Even though she has plenty of time to put together a run and make good on her potential, she is also keen to the role she plays for the Brazilian women who will come after her, as well as the piece she carries for those who came before her.

“I feel I have a responsibility to the next generation, to the future fighters and women who get inspired by me,” she said. “I’m also representing the women who came before me. I'm very happy. It just gives me more motivation to go there and give it all I've got.”