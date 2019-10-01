Arce Delivered His Statement

But there is still glory in the fights when the verdict doesn’t go your way, and that’s where Arce sits when it comes to his three-round battle with Moraes in the same Madison Square Garden Octagon he will meet Dawodu on Saturday.

“I looked at it and it could have gone either way,” said Arce, who dropped a split decision to the Brazilian, snapping a seven-fight winning streak that included two UFC victories. “It was all left in that cage and I didn’t get the win, but it helped me out a lot because people saw that I was there to give it all I got. We went in there to fight and we ended up going to a split decision.”

It was a decision that could have gone either way. The media members polled by the MMADecisions.com site saw it 11-7-1 in Moraes’ favor, but you also have to wonder if they judges were scoring the bloodied Arce’s face more than the fight at times.

“Yeah, you see one guy bleeding and that becomes the attention,” said Arce. “‘Holy crap, this guy’s bleeding a lot, the other guy must be winning.’ Whatever. If that’s what they saw, it’s what they saw. I just moved on from there.