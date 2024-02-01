App State Heavyweight Talks Lifelong 49ers Fandom

Fight Coverage
San Fransisco and Boone, North Carolina are about as different as two cities can be. North Carolina thrives off a small town feel in most of the state, while the Bay Area boasts tech, sports and a fast-paced lifestyle. Appalachian State University Heavyweight Wrestler Jacob Sartorio has come to find himself nestled in comfortably to The Tar Heel State, but he still brings plenty of west coast pride to North Carolina.
“I lived in the San Francisco Bay Area,” Sarorio explained. “I’m still proud to be from there.”
Satorio’s hometown pride is especially high right now, as the San Fransisco 49ers are coming off a come from behind victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship, punching their ticket to Las Vegas to play in the Super Bowl.
Sartorio belongs to a fan base proud to have hosted some of the greatest athletes the NFL has ever seen, and, like many others, is part of a family tree that bleeds 49er football.
“When Frank Gore was a running back, he was my all-time favorite 49er,” Sartorio said. “Then there was my dad’s era, when Jerry Rice and Joe Montana and those guys were playing. I grew up watching the 49ers when Harbaugh first got there and we had Vernon Davis, Bruce Miller, Frank Gore, Patrick Wilson, Navarro Bowman, those guys.”
In a roundabout way, Sartorio actually has the 49ers to thank for his collegiate career at Appalachian State. Like many other athletes, Sartorio turned to wrestling in high school to improve in football before ultimately falling in love with the sport.
“I read about Stephen Neal, who never played a down of college football and he went and had a pretty solid NFL career,” Sartorio explained. “When I started wrestling, I really fell in love with it, then my senior year I placed in the state tournament.”
In addition to being the catalyst that launched Sartorio into the life of folkstyle wrestling he lives today, he also emphasizes the need for athletes to have something to take their mind off their sport. For him, it only makes sense that it would be the five-time Super Bowl champions.
“It’s really nice to have something to disconnect with, and the way I disconnect is watching football,” Sartorio said. “It’s relaxing, because when you think about wrestling too much and don’t detach yourself, you’ll make yourself go crazy.”
Similar to the 49ers, all eyes are on Sartorio and Appalachian State as they go to a hostile Campbell University on Friday, who are eyeing revenge after Appalachian State came out victorious in both run-ins with them last year.
Can San Francisco native Jacob Sartorio stun the wrestling world and take down UFC FIGHT PASS Fighter To Watch Taye Ghadiali?
Jacob Sartorio and the App State Mountaineers take on the Campbell Camels Friday, February 2, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
