App State Heavyweight Talks Lifelong 49ers Fandom

“I read about Stephen Neal, who never played a down of college football and he went and had a pretty solid NFL career,” Sartorio explained. “When I started wrestling, I really fell in love with it, then my senior year I placed in the state tournament.”

In addition to being the catalyst that launched Sartorio into the life of folkstyle wrestling he lives today, he also emphasizes the need for athletes to have something to take their mind off their sport. For him, it only makes sense that it would be the five-time Super Bowl champions.

“It’s really nice to have something to disconnect with, and the way I disconnect is watching football,” Sartorio said. “It’s relaxing, because when you think about wrestling too much and don’t detach yourself, you’ll make yourself go crazy.”