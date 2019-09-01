Anything Is Possible For Jared Cannonier

“I do that every day, taking a little bit of time to reflect on my journey but, more importantly, the things I have to do now to get to a better place.”

Given his success at 185 pounds and the opportunity for him to take out a top five contender in Hermansson, it may be safe to say that this is the final destination – at least weight wise – for Cannonier. So is this the best version of “Tha Killa Gorilla”?

“Absolutely not,” he said.

So welterweight is next?

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” he laughs. “But you’re going to see many versions of me at 185. I definitely believe that you’re gonna see better than I was at heavyweight and light heavyweight. And I credit that to the fact that I’ve just been getting better, not that I’ve gone down a weight class. There are other factors involved with going down a weight class: these guys aren’t as big, things like that, but again, I give the credit to my evolution as a fighter, as a martial artist.”