Antonio Woods Is Slowing Down To Level Up

Chatting to UFC.com ahead of Zuffa Boxing 03 in Las Vegas, Woods said he was super-impressed with the setup and organization of a Zuffa Boxing fight week, and said that the opportunity to fight more consistently made the decision to sign with Zuffa Boxing an easy decision.

“I’d say it's the activity, man,” he explained.

“The consistency, the activity, everything that comes with Zuffa, and what they're trying to do, and the vision they're trying to build.

“I think it's a great opportunity for everybody who chooses to come down this path. And I think if you're in the game and you're looking to advance your career in a serious way and have the right people behind you, I think Zuffa Boxing is the way to go.”