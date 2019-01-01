Antonio Carlos Junior Regains His Focus

Maybe the worst time to watch a fight is when you’re a week away from your own fight. Antonio Carlos Junior knows this firsthand, especially the reality that it’s worse when friends and teammates are the ones in action while you’re halfway around the world.

So as Carlos watched his American Top Team squadmates Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza and Omari Akhmedov compete on the UFC 242 card in Abu Dhabi while he finished his preparations in Florida for his battle against Uriah Hall this weekend, his mind raced.

He talked of the controversial nature of Barboza’s decision loss to Paul Felder.

“I'm scared sometimes about these kinds of things,” he said before being reminded of UFC President Dana White’s mantra to not leave matters in the hands of the judges.

“At this level it's hard,” Carlos laughed. “I try not to leave it.”

Then there was the dominant effort turned in by Khabib Nurmagomedov against his teammate, who he praised for his work ethic and championship heart. As for the lightweight champion?