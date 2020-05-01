Antonina Shevchenko’s Preparation Remains Unchanged

If that mentality isn’t proof of a focused fighter, then look no further than Shevchenko’s previous bout against Lucie Pudilova last August.

Fresh off her first UFC loss, Shevchenko’s talking point during fight week in Newark was to make sure she erased the memory of that defeat. Losing two fights in a row can you put in a hole that’s tough to dig out of if you have title aspirations. Shevchenko wouldn’t allow herself to go down the road.

She responded by submitting Pudilova with a rear naked choke that earned a Fight of the Night performance bonus, and it was the first time Pudilova had been finished in the UFC.

“Not just getting the submission, but the victory was important for me because after you lose a fight you go crazy about winning another fight,” Shevchenko said. “I was preparing very well and, of course, I’m happy with my performance.”

The victory put Shevchenko back on her desired path, the one she was on before she had ever lost a fight. Now, at 8-1 and ranked as the No. 12 flyweight in the world, Shevchenko faces her biggest test in Chookagian. Fortunately for Shevchenko, she’s had no shortage of preparation.

She was originally supposed to fight Cynthia Calvillo on April 25 before the event was cancelled. So during these unusually crazy times when a lot of fighters are accepting short-notice fights, Shevchenko has been training for months.