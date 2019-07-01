Antonina Shevchenko Set To Fulfill Her Plan

“It was not the result we wanted,” Antonina said of her loss in April. “Every fight, win or loss, brings you a new experience. So it’s definitely a step forward. You think of all the mistakes you made or didn’t make and just keep going in training. I’ve been in this sport a long time. You keep going and keep improving because you want it so bad.”

Antonina said she’s been focusing on her standup, ground game and wrestling heading into this matchup with Pudilova – who also finds herself in a similar situation coming off back-to-back losses.

“She’s a good striker and definitely puts pressure on her opponents,” Antonina said. “I expect the same in this fight. But I think I’m a more experienced fighter and ready for her pressure. I will put my game plan in and so will she. We will see who fulfills their plan.”

If all goes according to plan, the Shevchenko sisters will fly to Uruguay next week fresh off a win in Newark. But the intensity doesn’t drop there. There’s still a belt that needs to be defended.