Antonina Shevchenko Plans To Follow Through With Her Promise

First they became the first pair of sisters to both be UFC fighters and then Valentina Shevchenko (31) won UFC gold by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 last December. On Saturday, at UFC Saint Petersburg, Antonina Shevchenko (34) will be part of the UFC’s first ever women’s bout in Russia.

Ushering in UFC women’s MMA to Russia is something that Antonina is honored to do.

“I’m very proud to be the first UFC women’s fight in Russia,” Antonina said. “Because it’s the second UFC event (in Russia) and first women’s fight and that’s what makes me more motivated to show good fight and good technique.”

Making history with her is UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi, who is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Sijara Eubanks. The match-up with “The Happy Fighter” is particularly exciting for Antonina because of Modafferi’s rank in the flyweight division.