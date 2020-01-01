Antonina Shevchenko is Only Focused on Victory

“The only one statement I want to do is get this victory,” Shevchenko told UFC.com. “It’s really important to me. There is no statement or something. I am number 15 in the rankings, so I want to move up, and I just need this victory, so I have to get victory, victory, victory to move up. There is no other way or other statement.”

The single-minded focus is understandable on a few fronts. Shevchenko is coming off a lopsided loss to Katlyn Chookagian in May. While a loss to Chookagian, a mainstay at the top of the flyweight division, is nothing to hang one’s head about, it did drop Shevhcenko’s UFC record to 2-2.

Although the internal pressure is there, Shevchenko, a former Muay Thai world champion, does take the time to acknowledge her own growth as a mixed martial artist.

“As a mixed martial artist, I am growing up,” she said. “I wish to be growing up from fight to fight as my sister (Valentina Shevchenko) does because she is incredible.”