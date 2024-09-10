Anti Social Social Club & UFC Collaborate for Exclusive Riyadh Season Noche UFC Collection
Sep. 10, 2024
Anti Social Social Club is teaming up once again with UFC to release a limited-edition collection in celebration of Riyadh Season Noche UFC. This highly anticipated drop is set to launch on Wednesday, September 11th, at 8 a.m. PST exclusively on www.antisocialsocialclub.com/
The Anti Social Social Club x Riyadh Season Noche UFC collection brings a bold twist to fight night essentials. This limited collection features standout graphics that capture the energy of the big event, including an exclusive all-over print available in two striking colorways. The highlight of the collection is a fresh reinterpretation of a Sean O'Malley fighter tee, blending streetwear style with the thrill of the Octagon.
Text “JOIN” to 25142 or sign up for email notifications on antisocialsocialclub.com for notifications about the drop!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
Embedded
UFC 306 Embedded | All Episodes
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili in Las Vegas