Licensed

Anti Social Social Club & UFC Collaborate for Exclusive Riyadh Season Noche UFC Collection

Sep. 10, 2024

Anti Social Social Club is teaming up once again with UFC to release a limited-edition collection in celebration of Riyadh Season Noche UFC. This highly anticipated drop is set to launch on Wednesday, September 11th, at 8 a.m. PST exclusively on www.antisocialsocialclub.com/

The Anti Social Social Club x Riyadh Season Noche UFC collection brings a bold twist to fight night essentials. This limited collection features standout graphics that capture the energy of the big event, including an exclusive all-over print available in two striking colorways. The highlight of the collection is a fresh reinterpretation of a Sean O'Malley fighter tee, blending streetwear style with the thrill of the Octagon.

Text “JOIN” to 25142 or sign up for email notifications on antisocialsocialclub.com for notifications about the drop! 

