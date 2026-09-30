Anthony Wint | Forever A Work In Progress

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Asked where he developed that measured view of himself, the undefeated heavyweight said it stems from keeping the focus off himself.

“People like to say, ‘You’re the main character of your movie,’ but I’m not; God’s the main character,” he said. “One day I’m mopping the floor, the next day I’m on a stage talking, next day I’m playing guitar, day after that I’m Superman saving somebody, and the next day I might be the guy in the coffee shop that gives Spiderman his coffee… It’s knowing that whatever role God has for me, that’s the role I have to play, and if I’m too presumptuous in thinking ‘I’m supposed to be a world champion’ — which is true; I’m supposed to be a world champion — I can step out of the timeline God has for me… I can be a world champion next year, but at what cost if God says, ‘You can be world champion in three years and not take one punch’ and everybody is gonna talk about Anthony Wint never got punched, never got dropped, got a whole bunch of bonuses and none of them were Fight of the Night, (and) they were all Performance of the Night… That’s the kind of career I want.”

The outlook might sound contradictory as Wint steps back into the fray less than eight weeks after earning his place on the roster with a rapid first-round stoppage win over Matt Adams on the opening week of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, but speaking with him, you understand that all of these steps are thought through.

As confident as Wint is in his abilities, he felt the same way about football and had to reckon with the reality that his gridiron dreams were not going to come true. Wint played one season with the New York Jets in 2018 and signed with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting him to opt out of his contract and start chasing other dreams.