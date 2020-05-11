Anthony Smith Ready To Prove Himself Right, Again

“And it won't be the weirdest place I've ever fought in. I used to fight every Wednesday at a strip club in Des Moines as an amateur. I fought in strip clubs and barns and all sorts of weird places. So an arena with no people won't be the weirdest place I ever fought, that's for sure.”

If the 31-year-old sounds relaxed before this fight, that would be accurate. He knows how tough Teixeira is, but at this point in his career, Smith knows what he can do on fight night and he knows how to get the job done when the pressure’s on. Having 46 professional fights and a host of amateur bouts will give you that peace of mind. In fact, if it wasn’t such a dirty word in the fight business, the Nebraskan wouldn’t be offended with the word “journeyman” to be used next to guys like himself – true, blue collar fighters who have learned their craft and now display it as professionals of the highest order.

MORE #UFCJAX: Marlon Vera Hungry | Weigh-in Faceoffs | Glover Teixeira Learned | Super Six: Ben Rothwell | Get ESPN+

“I've done construction my whole life and if you're a journeyman, you're the high guy on the totem pole,” Smith said. “You're the one that everyone respects because you have all the experience and you know what you're doing. And then you come into this game and you get called 'Journeyman George,' and people on Instagram and Twitter saying, 'Oh, you're just a journeyman.' In my world, a journeyman's the guy that walks in the gym and everyone makes a big deal about because that's the guy that gets all the respect.”

But that’s not how it goes in the fight game. In the fight game, “journeyman” is an insult. In boxing, it’s the guy fed to the hot prospects to lose. In MMA, it’s the fighter destined to live in the purgatory of the middle of the pack, the one who will never get that push to the next level. Smith knows how that feels, as he was in that purgatory just a few years ago.