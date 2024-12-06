Anthony Smith | For Scott Morton

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“He was the glue that held us all together,” said Smith. “And we just really leaned into training. We haven't missed a day and haven't missed a session since he died. It's like everyone’s wrapping their arms around me and we're just doing this together.”

Training for Reyes has been a good distraction for the 36-year-old, a way to occupy his mind during the long days leading up to fight night. As for the nights, that was another story.

“It's worse at nighttime,” said Smith. “So I just bust my ass all day and then find some s**t to do at nighttime. But I think that's kind of what it's doing for everybody. We're just leaning into it, and I try to imagine what he would say. I thought about taking the day off when I got home from New York and I was like, well, I can just imagine him. ‘Oh, of course, you f**king p***y. Use this as an excuse to take a day off.’ (Laughs) I just imagined him saying that. So I was like, well, this is how we're going to do this, and we’re just going to lean into it. But yeah, I think it's a distraction and it's given me a purpose. It's given me an extra piece of motivation.”