Anthony Smith Is Regaining His Confidence

Smith pauses, choosing his words carefully because he doesn’t want to make it seem like Clark is a step down in competition because he’s unranked at the moment, while “Lionheart” sits in the number six spot at 205 pounds.

“I know people are looking at me like I'm crazy, like 'I can't believe you accepted a fight with a guy that's unranked,'” he continues. “No, no, no. I asked for this fight. He's coming off a couple wins, I'm coming off a couple losses, he didn't have an opponent and I was willing to shorten my camp. And he's a tough dude. He don't go away, that's for sure. And I'm excited for this one, which sounds crazy. Typically, you get a top 10-ranked guy against an unranked opponent, you get a top ten ranked guy that's not super excited about the fight he's about to be in, but I'm the opposite of that.”

The reason is simple. Smith knows that a three-fight losing streak doesn’t look good no matter how you slice it, so he’s approaching this one like it’s a main event title fight, because in a lot of ways, it’s just as important.

“It's kind of like riding dirt bikes in a motocross race,” he explains. “You can make your way through the course anywhere, but if you don't find your right groove or the right line, it's gonna really be hard. So I'm just not in my groove right now. I think I figured out a lot of the issues and a lot of it's mental. And I think this is one of those guys where I can just go in and be me and fight the fight where it's happening. I don't have to force it and don't have to avoid anywhere. Obviously, he's gonna want to wrestle. There's no secret there. He doesn't have a choice. He can't survive with me for 15 minutes on his feet. He knows it and I know it. So I get to go in there and be me and just fight and not worry about what he's gonna do because it doesn't matter because I'm better than him everywhere. I need to allow myself to go in there and be me and not have some hard and fast game plan where I need to avoid this and watch that. I just go in there and react. And I tend to perform better when I'm able to do that.”