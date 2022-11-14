Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

Born in Dublin, Georgia and raised by his grandparents, the young Johnson took to his surroundings and embraced them.

"I was raised on a small farm, so I had plenty of open land to run around in,” he told me in 2008, and early on, it was clear that he was an athlete, one that went on to win a junior college national wrestling championship for Lassen College.

But even earlier, "Rumble" had a fighting spirit in him.

“I used to beat up my cousin’s teddy bear all the time,” Johnson said during a 2012 interview. “And teddy bears don’t punch back, but I was throwing that thing all around the house and doing some WWE-type stuff. I was body slamming it, jumping on top of it, punching it. I guess I was in training at a young age. So it doesn’t surprise my family. I’m just that little kid that they saw growing up who’s on TV now and doing it for real.”