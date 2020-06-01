Anthony Ivy Is Ready To Seize The Moment

Ivy laughs, knowing that as wild as the world of mixed martial arts can be, it didn’t get much wilder than the last eight days, when San Antonio’s Ivy went from prospect on the regional scene to UFC fighter to prospect on the regional scene again and back to UFC fighter.

Here’s the context: As UFC 250 approached, Ian Heinisch was expected to pull out of his fight with Gerald Meerschaert on June 4, two days before the bout. Ivy got the call and accepted the fight. Heinisch remained in the fight, but Ivy still had a UFC contract that he will now break in on Saturday against fellow debutant Aguilera. It’s enough to send anyone’s head into a spin, but for the 30-year-old welterweight, June 4 was just Thursday.

“I work in a homeless shelter called Haven for Hope and the stories I could tell you, I deal with crazy stuff over there,” he said. So this is normal for me. My mind is used to it and I can deal with it. And, of course, I have my wife supporting me, so it's okay.”

Maybe getting into a fistfight on Saturday night is an escape from everything else.