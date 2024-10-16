Anthony Hernandez Win Streak

Announcements
If you don’t know who Anthony Hernandez is by now, it is time to start paying attention. The middleweight steps into his first main event this Saturday in Las Vegas at UFC APEX against the always exciting Michel Pereira.
Since making his debut back in 2019, Hernandez has gone 6-2 in the Octagon, and he enters this matchup on a five-fight win streak. Before he looks to extend his win streak to six on Saturday, let’s take a look back at the wins that got him here.
Vs Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 – February 13, 2021
Following his loss to Kevin Holland, Hernandez returned to the Octagon 11 months later after dealing with some COVID issues and got back in the win column in a big way, by submitting Rodolfo Vieira, who was unbeaten in the Octagon heading into the matchup.
Hernandez had Vieira hurt after the first round, and he continued to keep his foot on the gas heading into the second round. After cutting Vieira open with an elbow, the fight moved to the mat, where Hernandez submitted the jiu-jitsu black belt by guillotine choke. The victory earned Hernandez a Performance of the Night bonus, his first in the UFC.
Vs Josh Fremd at UFC 273 – April 9, 2022
Prior to his bout against Fremd, Hernandez faced a series of injuries and cancellations, which kept him on the sidelines for quite some time following his victory over Vieira.
Throughout his fight against Fremd, Hernandez was the one with the better cardio, and it showed, as the fight went all three rounds, which sent “Fluffy” home with his hand raised at the end of the night.
Vs Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song – September 17, 2022
Hernandez continued his climb up the middleweight division by adding another submission to his record against Marc-Andre Barriault.
It was a combination of success on the feet and on the ground throughout the fight, as Hernandez capped off his stellar performance with an arm-triangle submission at 1:53 in the third round. The win marked his third in a row.
Vs Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill – May 20, 2023
After a handful of submission victories, “Fluffy” got to show off his striking abilities in his fight against Edmen Shahbazyan last year.
Despite getting hit with some shots from Shahbazyan in the opening round, Hernandez proved to be the more durable fighter once again as he increased the pressure and started to hurt Shahbazyan in the second round. The power continued into the third round, as it only took 61 seconds of the third round for the fight to be called.
Hernandez earned his fourth win in a row and continued to show why he is a threat to the 185-pound division.
Vs Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 – February 17, 2024
“Fluffy” made it five in a row earlier this year at UFC 298 against Roman Kopylov. Hernandez made the most of a late opponent change, after Ikram Aliskerov had to withdraw from the fight.
The two spent the first few minutes of the first round feeling each other out, with Hernandez almost finding success on some takedowns, but Kopylov had strong takedown defense. During the second round, both middleweights were finding success on the feet, but after Hernandez was able to take Kopylov down to the mat, it was only a matter of time before he took his back and sunk in the rear-naked choke.
With the win, “Fluffy” secured his second Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC career.
