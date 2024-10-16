Anthony Hernandez Win Streak

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Since making his debut back in 2019, Hernandez has gone 6-2 in the Octagon, and he enters this matchup on a five-fight win streak. Before he looks to extend his win streak to six on Saturday, let’s take a look back at the wins that got him here.

Vs Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 – February 13, 2021

Following his loss to Kevin Holland, Hernandez returned to the Octagon 11 months later after dealing with some COVID issues and got back in the win column in a big way, by submitting Rodolfo Vieira, who was unbeaten in the Octagon heading into the matchup.