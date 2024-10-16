 Skip to main content
Anthony Hernandez reacts after defeating Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Anthony Hernandez Win Streak

“Fluffy” Looks To Make It Six In A Row In His Main Event Against Michel Pereira On Saturday Night
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Oct. 16, 2024

If you don’t know who Anthony Hernandez is by now, it is time to start paying attention. The middleweight steps into his first main event this Saturday in Las Vegas at UFC APEX against the always exciting Michel Pereira. 

Order UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway 

Since making his debut back in 2019, Hernandez has gone 6-2 in the Octagon, and he enters this matchup on a five-fight win streak. Before he looks to extend his win streak to six on Saturday, let’s take a look back at the wins that got him here.  

Vs Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 – February 13, 2021 

Following his loss to Kevin Holland, Hernandez returned to the Octagon 11 months later after dealing with some COVID issues and got back in the win column in a big way, by submitting Rodolfo Vieira, who was unbeaten in the Octagon heading into the matchup. 

Anthony Hernandez secures a guillotine choke against Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Anthony Hernandez secures a guillotine choke against Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hernandez had Vieira hurt after the first round, and he continued to keep his foot on the gas heading into the second round. After cutting Vieira open with an elbow, the fight moved to the mat, where Hernandez submitted the jiu-jitsu black belt by guillotine choke. The victory earned Hernandez a Performance of the Night bonus, his first in the UFC. 

Vs Josh Fremd at UFC 273 – April 9, 2022 

Prior to his bout against Fremd, Hernandez faced a series of injuries and cancellations, which kept him on the sidelines for quite some time following his victory over Vieira. 

Anthony Hernandez kicks Josh Fremd in their middleweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Anthony Hernandez kicks Josh Fremd in their middleweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Throughout his fight against Fremd, Hernandez was the one with the better cardio, and it showed, as the fight went all three rounds, which sent “Fluffy” home with his hand raised at the end of the night. 

Vs Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song – September 17, 2022 

Hernandez continued his climb up the middleweight division by adding another submission to his record against Marc-Andre Barriault. 

View Hernandez's Athlete Profile 

It was a combination of success on the feet and on the ground throughout the fight, as Hernandez capped off his stellar performance with an arm-triangle submission at 1:53 in the third round. The win marked his third in a row. 

Anthony Hernandez submits Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Anthony Hernandez submits Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Vs Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill – May 20, 2023 

After a handful of submission victories, “Fluffy” got to show off his striking abilities in his fight against Edmen Shahbazyan last year. 

MORE UFC VEGAS 99: Main Event Preview | Fight By Fight Preview 

Despite getting hit with some shots from Shahbazyan in the opening round, Hernandez proved to be the more durable fighter once again as he increased the pressure and started to hurt Shahbazyan in the second round. The power continued into the third round, as it only took 61 seconds of the third round for the fight to be called. 

Anthony Hernandez punches Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Anthony Hernandez punches Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Hernandez earned his fourth win in a row and continued to show why he is a threat to the 185-pound division. 

Vs Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 – February 17, 2024 

“Fluffy” made it five in a row earlier this year at UFC 298 against Roman Kopylov. Hernandez made the most of a late opponent change, after Ikram Aliskerov had to withdraw from the fight. 

Full Fight | Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Full Fight | Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
/

The two spent the first few minutes of the first round feeling each other out, with Hernandez almost finding success on some takedowns, but Kopylov had strong takedown defense. During the second round, both middleweights were finding success on the feet, but after Hernandez was able to take Kopylov down to the mat, it was only a matter of time before he took his back and sunk in the rear-naked choke.

With the win, “Fluffy” secured his second Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC career.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Anthony Hernandez
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 7, 2024
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas

More
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Interviews

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of…

The Tension Mounts When The Two Men Battling For The Featherweight Title October 26, 2024 Meet For An Interview On ESPN

Watch the Video