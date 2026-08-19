Anthony Hernandez | Representing For The 5-3-0

Anthony Hernandez is about to live out one of his childhood dreams on Saturday night when he makes the last walk of the night at Golden 1 Center when he takes on Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues in the main event of the UFC’s return to Sacramento.
“As kid, this is the dream: be able to sell out events, hold events where you’re from,” said the Dunnigan, California-native. “It’s a blessing, for damn sure.”
While walking out to a partisan crowd was definitely part of Hernandez’s childhood dream, the benefits of being able to trade the hotel for home probably never crossed his mind then, but they’re vital to him now.
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“It’s amazing, bro,” he said while sitting in his backyard. “I tried to go sleep (at the hotel) last night, but that s*** was loud! Naw, man; f*** that place. I came home and its way better… I trained last night, stayed there, left and came home, and it’s good to be home. Now I can send my kids to their grandparent’s house — they’re gonna help me out with the rest of the week — so it should be fine. I’m gonna be in my own peace. Right now, I’m chillin’ with my chickens.”
Saturday’s homecoming marks Hernandez’ first fight since having his 8-fight winning streak snapped at the end of February by Sean Strickland, who parlayed that performance into a championship opportunity, toppling Khamzat Chimaev to regain the title.
Ironically, it has been Strickland that has been one of the main people Hernandez has worked with in preparation for this fight as he hustled to Las Vegas for an immersive, high-octane camp working with Strickland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Punahele Soriano, and Robert Valentin.
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“I jumped into the shark pit in Vegas, and they helped me get ready over there,” Hernandez said. “That was dope — it was an absolute blessing — and I think everything happens for a reason in life. I’ve always believed that, so I’m just excited for this position, this time, and for the way it all worked out. I’m excited to get back in there, show what I learned, basically, and make some adjustments.”
Although Hernandez is coming off a loss for the first time in five years, it’s not like he hasn’t lost before, which is why he gets a little prickly when folks that weren’t necessarily looking to speak with him during his winning streak are so keen to grill him about what went wrong.
“That loss doesn’t define you; it’s about how you adjust from it and how you make s*** better,” the 32-year-old said. “For me, I’ve lost before. I get it, that s*** sucks, but people keep bringing up the loss, but I’m like, ‘Where were you guys when I was on this eight-fight win streak?’”
“I don’t forget how to fight just because I lost,” he added, snickering and shaking his head. “Everyone is not perfect. Life happens. Life puts you in certain positions, and you’ve got to figure that s*** out, and that’s just where we’re at in life.”
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On Saturday, he’ll be is standing across from Rodrigues, the surging Brazilian powerhouse who has earned three straight wins ahead of his second main event assignment. Although Hernandez is not an avid follower of the sport, he knows he has a difficult task in front of him.
“I’m familiar with him, for sure; he’s been knocking people out,” he said. “I fought on a card with him before, we’ve chatted; he’s a cool-*** dude… I know he’s a tough son of a b****, I know he brings some dangerous tools to the table, but man, that’s half the middleweight division. Everyone’s dangerous, everyone gets tired, and everyone’s massive.
“So I’m just gonna do what I do best: stay in a m*****f*****’s face and drown him.”
While things didn’t go as planned in Houston, the experience overall was a positive one for Hernandez, who was the given a hero’s welcome by the crowd and constantly swarmed for pictures, autographs and well wishes throughout the week.
Now, he’s set to make the walk at home, and if he once again rolls to the Octagon with Sacramento’s own Mozzy as his soundtrack, the roof just might come off Golden 1 Center.
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“It’s gonna be surreal; I don’t even know how to explain it,” Hernandez said. “Houston was crazy, and I’m not from Houston. I had a lot of love and support out there, I have family in Texas, so it was dope. To walk out and see that much support was awesome… In my backyard, it should be psychotic! Everyone and their mother from the little towns I’m from is coming out, so you got a bunch of m*****f*****s from the 5-3-0 where I’m from and it’s gonna be a blessing, man.”
And once the Octagon door closes, there is only one thing on Hernandez’ mind.
“I just need to go do my f***ing job, and do what I do what I do best, man: keep it simple.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on August 22, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.