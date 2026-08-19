Anthony Hernandez | Representing For The 5-3-0

“As kid, this is the dream: be able to sell out events, hold events where you’re from,” said the Dunnigan, California-native. “It’s a blessing, for damn sure.”

While walking out to a partisan crowd was definitely part of Hernandez’s childhood dream, the benefits of being able to trade the hotel for home probably never crossed his mind then, but they’re vital to him now.

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“It’s amazing, bro,” he said while sitting in his backyard. “I tried to go sleep (at the hotel) last night, but that s*** was loud! Naw, man; f*** that place. I came home and its way better… I trained last night, stayed there, left and came home, and it’s good to be home. Now I can send my kids to their grandparent’s house — they’re gonna help me out with the rest of the week — so it should be fine. I’m gonna be in my own peace. Right now, I’m chillin’ with my chickens.”