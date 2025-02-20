Anthony Hernandez | Phone Booth Fighter

Hernandez kicked off his UFC career with two defeats in his first three fights. But he's been undefeated since 2021, and heads into this weekend's assignment at UFC Seattle on a six-fight win streak.

His opponent is a familiar one. Hernandez faced Brendan Allen for the LFA middleweight title back in 2018 and defeated "All In" via unanimous decision at LFA 32 to capture the title.

Now they're set to face off again, with Allen standing between Hernandez and a shot at the division's elite.

"I'm so stoked for it. I've been working for this for a long time," he told UFC.comduring a fight week sit-down interview.