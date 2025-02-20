Anthony Hernandez | Phone Booth Fighter

After years of battling tough prospects and fringe contenders, Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez thinks it's time for him to gate crash the middleweight title picture.
Hernandez kicked off his UFC career with two defeats in his first three fights. But he's been undefeated since 2021, and heads into this weekend's assignment at UFC Seattle on a six-fight win streak.
His opponent is a familiar one. Hernandez faced Brendan Allen for the LFA middleweight title back in 2018 and defeated "All In" via unanimous decision at LFA 32 to capture the title.
Now they're set to face off again, with Allen standing between Hernandez and a shot at the division's elite.
"I'm so stoked for it. I've been working for this for a long time," he told UFC.comduring a fight week sit-down interview.
"I feel like I've been stuck at 14, 13, forever. But injuries happen. S**t happens.
"But I'm excited to go out there make a statement, get closer to that number one, and then hopefully they give me someone that's going to prove that I'm ready for a title shot."
Hernandez has faced a plethora of fighting styles on his way up the middleweight ladder, from former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira to teak-tough brawlers like Marc-Andre Barriault and elite strikers like Edmen Shahbazyan. He even faced the wild, unpredictable Michel Pereira in his last outing.
His ability to overcome all those opponents, and their various fighting styles, has helped expand the California native's experience, and helps ensure that, whoever he faces in the Octagon moving forward, they're unlikely to offer a style he hasn't seen before.
But, despite that fact, Hernandez says he's approached each and every fighting style in exactly the same manner – by imposing his own unique approach on them and overwhelming them with his pressure.
“It helps a lot, obviously," he said.
"But even growing up, I fought a lot in the gyms, and I have a lot of fights that people don't even know about – underground fights – and I've seen every f*****g style.
"It's just about avoiding it, the big shots, and then making them carry weight so they can get tired and then I can slowly start to take them out."
Hernandez's fighting style can best be described as "in your face," and his phonebooth fighting skillset has broken down many an opponent as he's moved up the middleweight ladder.
And in a division that's full of good strikers, Hernandez sees his approach as the antidote.
"As long as I'm in your face, you can't throw no crazy, flashy s**t," he explained.
"So that's why my style is the way it is. Even when I just did kickboxing, I was always in your face trying to f**k you up. That's just my style. It's who I am. I'm just a Mexican fighter."
Hernandez's first bout with Allen was something of a breakthrough moment, as he defeated Allen on the scorecards to capture the LFA middleweight crown. That led to a shot on Dana White's Contender Series and, subsequently, a UFC contract.
And, as he relived the first fight, he explained that he picked up that all-important win while fighting at way less than 100 percent.
"It was huge. When they called for that fight, I was actually injured, and we said yes, because it was like, 'If you win this, it's Contender Series (then) UFC.' And I was like, 'Well, f**k it, let's do it!'
"If you ask my coaches, we just talked about position, drilled, and did a lot of running, because I couldn't hit anything – my hands were f****d.
"I think I had a torn ligament in my hand, and I had torn ribs, so I couldn't do s**tfor training, punching. But I'm healthy, I'm ready to f*****g get this, and I know he wants his revenge, so it made sense. He's number nine. I've been stuck at 13, 14, so it's like, all right, whatever. Run it back. F**k it!"
It's been more than seven years since that fight, and Hernandez said that he's improved immeasurably since, particularly when it comes to his grappling skills.
"Oh, for damn sure!" he said.
"You can ask my coaches. Going into that fight, we were trying to avoid the grappling. I got f*****g switch-kicked, and then I started grappling. But, yeah, when I first came to the UFC, I didn't really understand grappling that well, and I've made it my f*****g life lately.
"I just listen to (my) coaches and keep doing everything they tell me to do, and don't argue with no s**t, keep a white belt mentality, and that's helped me grow so f*****g much.
"And the proof is in the pudding, because it's showed the last six fights. So I just keep my head down, listen to (my) coaches and f*****g work my ass off. It's a team effort at the end of the day."
"He's tough motherf****r," he said. "I couldn't finish him. I couldn't get him out of there. I remember my f*****g hands and elbows were hurting from hitting him so much. But, yeah, he's a tough motherf****r. I got nothing but respect for the guy.
"Now, I'm healthy, I'm smarter, I understand the game more, and I know he wants to finish me. So it's like, let's see who gets it first."
Both men have made great strides since that first meeting, with Allen and Hernandez ranked ninth and 12th, respectively. The pair both have their sights set on the division's top five, and Hernandez said that fans can expect an all-out battle with "All In" on Saturday night in Seattle.
"Man, I think it's gonna be a war (right) out the gate," he said.
"I think we're gonna meet each other in the middle and, 'Let's f*****g get it,' because he's got something to prove, and I didn't like the fact that he head-kicked me last time.
"But I think it's gonna be a war. I'm ready for everything, and whatever happens, happens. But I see myself getting my hand raised.
"When I beat him (the first time), when I was out of shape, (the key to victory) was staying in his face. So this fight I believe, in shape, dangerous and pissed off, I think staying in his face is going to be great for me, as well."
Victory for Hernandez would mean more than just another win over Allen, with "Fluffy" looking to move up the rankings and start wrecking shop at the sharp end of the middleweight division.
"I'm not sure what the rest of 2025 looks like. I would like to get two more in, or one more that's gonna get me to the title shot.
"But ideally, if I can get another fight, make a statement with a top guy by the end of the year, (then) fight for the title, (that) would be f*****g dope. I would love a busy year."
