Anthony Hernandez: ‘The Next Champ Is Here’

From his upset submission win over Rodolfo Vieira in February 2021 to his submission victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 298, Hernandez’s current five-fight winning streak has progressively pushed him into the spotlight, culminating in a main event opportunity opposite Michel Pereira on October 19. In each of those five fights, Hernandez broke his opponent down before eventually getting the win, regularly with a big smile on his face while his foe wilted.

“I'm a sick f***, I guess,” Hernandez said during his media day interview with UFC.com. “Something about just breaking someone's soul and seeing them just like, ‘F*** it.’ It f***ing gets me going. I don't know what it is, but I just like breaking people. It's fun to see for me.”

Although most fighters enjoy a quick night at the office, there is also something to be said about an athlete who can find the finishing sequence deeper into a fight after adjustments are made and played out. That’s the case for Hernandez. Each of his finishes came after the opening stanza and usually after a strong flurry from the opposition.

The self-described “sick f***” has made a habit of weathering that early storm with a smile on his face, begging his opponent to maintain the same energy deep into the bout.