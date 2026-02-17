Anthony Hernandez | A Most Violent Man

Nicknames are weird, and I say that as someone who has carried a multitude of monikers over the years, including my mother calling me “Eddie Spaghetti” when I was much younger. If you didn’t know why Anthony Hernandez carries the moniker “Fluffy,” you would think it was either completely off base given his non-cuddly demeanor inside the Octagon or one of those “call him the opposite” situations, like when a gargantuan human being is known as “Tiny.”
Carrying a little extra weight as a child is what earned Hernandez his nickname, and now, as he readies for a critical showdown with former champ Sean Strickland this weekend in the main event of UFC’s return to Houston, it has become his mononymous identifier — the only thing you need to say to describe the aggressive, tattooed NorCal native that has been running rampant through the 185-pound weight class for the last five years.
“It’s f****** awesome, man; it’s everything I’ve been working towards since I was a kid, so to me, it’s just go out there and show them what the f*** I really can do,” Hernandez said of his matchup with Strickland on Saturday night at Toyota Center. “I’m really stoked for this one.”
Though he’s done well in 3-round fights throughout this run of success, the 32-year-old has truly thrived in his previous two five-round assignments.
In October 2024, Hernandez turned his first main event appearance into his initial breakthrough as he dominated and ultimately finishing Michel Pereira in the fifth round.
Last August, Hernandez was tabbed to headline again, this time opposite burly Georgian Roman Dolidze, and the result was even more impressive. Hernandez mauled Dolidze for the first three rounds, crushing Dolidze’s will. In the fourth round, he continued the onslaught, eventually grabbing onto a no-hooks rear-naked choke that swiftly ended the fight.
Two main events, two finishes, and two bonuses; it’s almost like Hernandez is designed for these types of contests.
“I mean, five rounds are just more time for me to torture you, and that’s why I’m so dangerous,” he said with a satisfied smile. “My cardio matches it. My chin matches it. I’m tough. I’m durable. I think five rounds is great for me because I don’t gotta rush s***, and I can take my time torturing people.”
Make no mistake about it: that’s precisely what Hernandez is looking to do each time he steps into the Octagon, and he takes great pride and satisfaction in doing so.
“You see the look in their eyes,” he said. “I watch everything. I watch their eyes. I watch their chest. I watch their heart rate. So, when I see that little look of cowardice in their eyes, it’s time to eat, baby.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” he added, laughing. “When someone is trying to do everything they can to hurt you, but they can’t, it’s like ‘I’m still here!’ And then you get to drown them? It’s a beautiful feeling.”
Some people like the technical aspects of the sport. Others enjoy the physical chess match that ensures when standing across from one another, trying to figure out how to arrive at a checkmate situation.
Hernandez? He likes fighting in an almost primal way, relishing every opportunity he gets to step into the Octagon, enter that aggressive fugue state where everything he does is based on instinct and secure another win and another paycheck to bring back to his family.
When I asked him about the finish of his bout with Dolidze — how he dragged him off the fence with the choke and dropped him to the canvas in a heap — “Fluffy” laid out his in-cage ethos plainly.
“It’s a fight,” he said flatly. “I’m just a violent m*****f***** and when people think they’re more violent than me, and I get to show that they’re not, I love it. For me, it’s war. It’s kill or be killed.
“There are no feelings in this s***. If he was able to put me on a highlight, I know that he would.”
After frequently asking for the opportunity to prove himself against the division’s elite, Hernandez finally gets that chance in Houston, squaring off with the former titleholder Strickland, whose last bout was a championship rematch with Dricus Du Plessis last February.
In some ways, Strickland was able to weaponize some of the aspects that make Hernandez successful on his way to claiming the middleweight title. As he readies to share the Octagon with him this weekend, Hernandez is aware of the strengths his adversary brings to the table and what that could mean come fight night.
“He’s got a great pace, and he uses his basics very well,” Hernadez said of Strickland. “He’s proven that basics win fights. He’s tough, he’s durable and he’s in great shape all the time, so I think it’s gonna be a fun fight. It’s gonna be a fun one for the fans, I think it’s gonna be a bloody one, and I think we’re both coming to try and kill each other, so it’s gonna be fun.
“A lot of people back up, but I don’t back up; I go straight forward,” he continued, offering his thoughts on how things could play out. “So we’re either gonna meet right there and bang it out, he’s gonna take a step backwards, or I might get hurt and I have to take a step backwards. I don’t plan on going backwards. Even when I get hurt, I get pissed off and I go forward, so I think the fans are in for a good one.”
And what will his reaction be when Strickland takes that backwards step?
“Probably just a smile because I’m coming,” said Hernandez. “It’s chaos in there, and I thrive really well in that chaos.”
While more and more people have been getting behind the surging contender as he’s continued to extend his winning streak, Hernandez knows that a win over the former titleholder speaks volumes, and it could be the last win he needs to finally secure the championship opportunity he’s long been chasing.
Not that he’s particularly bothered if it doesn’t.
“Beating him proves what I’ve been telling everyone, and everyone will have to start believing in me for real,” he said. “A lot of people already have. A lot of people have started to get on the hype train, but I don’t give a s*** about that stuff. I’m here to hurt people, get paid, and get the f*** out!
“I want the belt so bad, but like I said a while back: if I’ve got to take every single m*****f***** out, I will,” he added. “I believe I’m the best in the world. I believe I’m championship quality, and I’m gonna have to run through these m*****f****** anyway, so (if I can’t fight for the title next), at least shoot me a BMF title or something!”
Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.