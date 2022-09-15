Anthony Hernandez Has That Dog In Him

Since appearing on season two of Dana White’s Contender Series, “Fluffy” has had some ups and downs in his UFC career. But that’s exactly what Hernandez expects when it comes to fighting. Approaching each trip to the Octagon as a 50/50 scrap has long been his mentality, and it’s part of the reason why he loves each second of what he does.

“I’ll fight someone in the street, in the parking lot, it doesn’t matter who or where it is,” Hernandez told UFC.com with a smile. “It’s a lot safer in the Octagon, though, since there is a ref here to stop it. A fight is a fight. Keep it simple.”

Hernandez’s last two fights have been wild ones, a hard-fought decision win over Josh Fremd and a stunning submission win over jiu jitsu legend Rodolfo Vieira. While you’d think those two wins would have the 28-year-old feeling on top of the world, Hernandez isn’t counting on momentum being on his side when he faces Marc-André Barriault at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song.