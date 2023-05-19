Anthony Hernandez Is Fine Tuning The Small Details

That’s exactly what Hernandez has done over these last eight months. Rather than taking a short break to go on vacation or just take well deserved time off, Hernandez dove right back into the gym and began working to make corrections that could lead him to faster finishes down the line. While developing his overall mixed martial arts tool set, it’s the fine details that Hernandez has incorporated into his training regimen that gives him the belief that he can capitalize on any miscues from opponents in future contests.

“Listening to my coaches, following the game plan and being relentless and moving forward,” Hernandez noted as his keys to success. “That’s been working great for me.

“Just putting it all together, rinse and repeat. Really breaking down the areas like shoulder position, all that stuff. Just the little details. And conditioning like crazy so I can keep putting on these performances.”

While Hernandez feels like he’s in his best physical shape thus far in his career, it’s also his new outlook on fighting that he believes will guide him toward even more successful performances. Unlike his amateur mixed martial arts days, where Hernandez focused strictly on striking, he’s evolved into becoming a very well-rounded athlete with tremendous grappling.