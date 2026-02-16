Anthony Hernandez Is Enjoying The Ride

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Although that won’t come to fruition now, Hernandez does own land and plans to start building on it soon enough.

Before he gets to that, there is the business of beating the boisterous Strickland, who has been the cream of the 185-pound crop since rejoining the weight class in October 2020. His upright, defensively sound style confounded the best in the world, including Israel Adesanya, when Strickland upset “The Last Stylebender” to capture the title in September 2023. Although he lost the belt to Dricus du Plessis and failed to regain it in their rematch, Strickland remains one of the top contenders and is keen to get his way back to the top of the division.

Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+

“This one actually makes me super f***ing excited because I love the matched energy,” he said. “If someone wants to get crazy, it's like, ‘B***h, run it.’ I'm all in for it. I'm actually really looking forward to this fight. It makes me super excited. I get to go out there, show what I can do against a tough motherf***er that everyone respects.”

One could say these two are a stylistic match made in heaven or hell, depending on your allegiances. Strickland’s cardio is never in question, and he has a subtle way of staying on the front foot even against fighters known to pressure like Hernandez.