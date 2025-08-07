Anthony Hernandez Embraces The Hard Way

Title runs require winning, yes, but they also require momentum. A seven-fight winning streak is sweet, but if a fighter doesn’t distinguish themselves with dominant or entertaining performances, then the road to the top gets a little more arduous.
Is it a fair reality? No, but that is the fight game's reality, nonetheless. So, as Anthony Hernandez approaches his second UFC main event on August 9 with one such winning streak in tow, “Fluffy” is carrying a laser-focused mindset when it comes to earning his ticket to the middleweight elite.
“It’s the same statement I've been (saying) from the beginning: ‘F*** you, I'm here. Pay me and give me the belt,’” Hernandez told UFC.com.
With five finishes in his last seven fights, the 31-year-old graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series is arguably the hottest 185er not named Dricus Du Plessis, and yet the Dunnigan, California-native only recently moved into the top 10 following his victory over Brendan Allen in February 2025.
A streak like that, paired with a surprising lack of buzz around him, leads to the catch-22 that is the “dark horse” label. Those who know and understand Hernandez as a fighter know he’s one of the best in the world, and although word is spreading, it hasn’t yet caught on fully. Hernandez, however, isn’t going to start acting out of character to get more eyeballs on him. He’ll let his fighting do the talking, and the talk has been plenty enough.
“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I'm doing this s*** to prove I'm the best in the world. I want to prove to all the kids back home (from) small towns you can do whatever the f*** you put your mind to. You just dial in.”
After a rocky start to his UFC tenure, which included one win in four outings, Hernandez locked in and started drowning people. First came a shocking submission win over jiu jitsu wizard Rodolfo Vieira. After beating Josh Fremd via decision, Hernandez tallied consecutive finishes over Marc-André Barriault, Edmen Shahbazyan, Roman Kopylov and Michel Pereira. His win over Pereira came in his first UFC main event, and the fifth-round TKO stands as the latest knockout in UFC middleweight history.
That victory scored him a second bout with Allen, who Hernandez beat on the regional scene seven years ago. The matchup played out much like the first, with Hernandez facing adversity early before pulling away in the end with suffocating pressure and a relentless pace.
His form is night-and-day compared with his first handful of fights, but Hernandez views the shift as simple, even though what it required was anything but.
“Nothing really changed,” he said. “I just got over my dad's death basically, had to get my mind right and dial back in and just really f***ing figure out what was important to me in life. I did that.
“I've never lost confidence in myself. I've always known it was there. It was just like, s*** happens sometimes.”
Hernandez has been open with the ways he struggled after his father passed away, but as a father of four, he realigned himself and puts all his energy toward providing for his family, which translated to committing himself to becoming the best middleweight in the world.
Against Dolidze, Hernandez understands he is facing a dangerous man who is always looking for the finish, but the recipe for success remains the same. He wants to stay on the gas, swarm the Georgian and find his way to the finish. It’s easier said than done, sure, but it’s also what a Hernandez fight often looks like at night’s end.
The pair is on the edge of the top 10, but with the belt up for grabs at UFC 319 and a crucial middleweight bout going down at the start of September, the winner of the August 9 headliner could position themselves for a crack at the top 5 toward the end of the year.
Hernandez isn’t getting ahead of himself, though. He doesn’t mind the slow and steady climb to the top of the mountain, and he understands the only way he can make that climb is by taking out whichever man stands across from him when the Octagon door closes.
“I'm taking it one fight at a time,” he said. “Go out there and make a statement, and the rest irons itself out. The matchmakers have done a great job of leading me the way they've led me.
“It's been the hard way, but f*** it, you know what I mean? I'm not a b****. I'm not going to f***ing complain about that. I'm going to fight all these motherf***ers regardless, so it is what it is.”
