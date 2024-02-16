Anthony Hernandez Is Dialed In

Fight Coverage
Athletes
UFC Middleweight Talks His Newfound Focus As He Looks To Extend His Win Streak With A Victory Against Roman Kopylov At UFC 298
Since joining the UFC roster half a decade ago, Anthony Hernandez has experienced his fair share of highs and lows as he racked up an 11-2, 1 NC overall record. However, after reaching the milestone of his 30th birthday, he’s truly found his stride.
"I feel great.” Hernandez said “I've been super dialed in. For my last fight, I got hurt and had to pull out, but since then, I've been training my f****** a** off, rehab, and stuff, and I'm ready to go show the world again."
His last appearance in the Octagon was at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, where Hernandez secured his spot in the rankings with a TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan, his fourth consecutive stoppage.
UFC 298 Full Fight Card Preview
After a nine-month hiatus to recuperate from injury, Hernandez found his way back into another fight week, and he is ready to make his presence known. With his sights set on a top spot, he gears up for his upcoming bout with a clear goal in mind.
"I’m ready to introduce myself," he declares. "I'm not where I want to be, obviously. The opening of the main card is not where I want to be. I want to be the main event, that's the goal, so my whole thing for this fight camp is just to go show my worth. Shut this guy down and show that I’m here to handle business."
This weekend marks Hernandez's first fight in the Octagon as a ranked fighter, as he’s currently holding the No.15 spot in the middleweight division. Originally slated to face Ikram Aliskerov, he now squares off against the equally formidable Roman Kopylov.
How To Watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria In Your Country
The rising star from Russia is also riding the high of a four-fight win streak and will look to snag the Top 15 spot from Hernandez, but the hype surrounding the newcomer doesn’t seem to faze Hernandez.
"He's [Kopylov] great.” Hernandez said “He's really good, but the one thing I've noticed is all those guys aren't me. I think I bring a different skill set to the table, and I'm just ready to show that. I'm not a talker; I just do it, so I'm going to go show you guys what I do best on Saturday night."
At 30, Hernandez acknowledges the pressing need to leave a lasting impact in the sport. This realization spurred him to adopt a seriousness in his approach to his development as a fighter. Reflecting on past challenges, he acknowledges a crucial moment of self-awareness.
"I just had to take a look in the mirror and just really dial the f*** in, do everything I don't like doing, and reintroduce myself, and so far, it's been working great. I'm on a four-fight win streak, I'm planning on making it five and just keep climbing." Hernandez adds “I’m done f****** around. I can f*** around when I’m retired.
"Now it’s time for me to make my run and handle business.”
Grappling, once a source of disdain, has become an integral part of Hernandez's arsenal. He has racked up three submissions in the Octagon, and he finds satisfaction in his newfound proficiency.
"At the end of the day, I'm a martial artist, and now that I'm good in these areas, I definitely like them way more." Hernandez adds. "I just hate losing, and when you have some really good training partners, you lose a lot in the gym. Now, I just embrace the martial arts.”
Above all, Hernandez just wants to win.
“Honestly, I just want to get a win,” he said. “The UFC is, by far, the hardest place to win, so just winning is great. Ideally, I would love to just get all knockouts and have a short night in the office, but a choke is a finish, too.”
UFC 298 Pre-Fight Press Conference
Hernandez's attitude towards criticism is equally unwavering. Dismissing notions of being underrated, he remains focused on his goals.
"I really don't care what people think of me,” he said. “It's just go out there and do what I do and prove myself to myself."
The pivotal question looming over Hernandez is whether he will rise to the occasion and defend his standing in the Top 15, or if Kopylov will seize his position. Hernandez understands that defeating Kopylov would set the stage for an action-packed year, fulfilling his longing for a busy fight calendar.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fight Coverage
Dom Cruz Breaks Down Volkanovski vs Topuria | UFC 298
Embedded