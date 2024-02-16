Anthony Hernandez Is Dialed In

"I feel great.” Hernandez said “I've been super dialed in. For my last fight, I got hurt and had to pull out, but since then, I've been training my f****** a** off, rehab, and stuff, and I'm ready to go show the world again."

His last appearance in the Octagon was at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, where Hernandez secured his spot in the rankings with a TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan, his fourth consecutive stoppage.

UFC 298 Full Fight Card Preview

After a nine-month hiatus to recuperate from injury, Hernandez found his way back into another fight week, and he is ready to make his presence known. With his sights set on a top spot, he gears up for his upcoming bout with a clear goal in mind.

"I’m ready to introduce myself," he declares. "I'm not where I want to be, obviously. The opening of the main card is not where I want to be. I want to be the main event, that's the goal, so my whole thing for this fight camp is just to go show my worth. Shut this guy down and show that I’m here to handle business."