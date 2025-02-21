Anthony Hernandez, Brendan Allen Reflect On First Fight And Rematch

The two originally squared off on the regional scene in January 2018 under the LFA banner for the promotion’s middleweight belt. At the time, they had a combined 15 professional fights under their belt (Allen was 8-2, and Hernandez was 5-0), and Hernandez hadn’t gone past the first round. Despite the early success, “Fluffy” wasn’t exactly on Allen’s radar, so “All In,” who had gone five rounds with Eryk Anders just six months prior, felt like he had the upper hand.

“I was like, ‘Who is Anthony Hernandez?’” Allen told UFC.com. “No one had heard of him. There wasn't much tape, and all the tape was old, so it was hard to say. I thought I was just going to walk through him. Looking back, I was surprised by how immature I was.”

Hernandez, on the other hand, wasn’t in the best shape for the fight, either. He answered the call while carrying hand and rib injuries, but he and his team felt like a win over Allen could earn him a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series and then the UFC.