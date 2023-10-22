Anthony Cassar’s Wrestling Reputation Causing Problems

“It’s definitely different in this situation,” Cassar explained. “I’m trying to hold back as much as I can leading up to these, at least the regional fights. When I’m in a bigger promotion it’s different but, for now, I want to build them up as much as I can until it’s too late and then I can speak with my actions.”

All Cassar can do is hold back a “I shouldn’t say anything” grin when opponent John Gianatasio explains his gameplan of hitting him with bigger shots than he’s experienced before and exhaust the New Jersey native late or catch him in the first.

“I would hope he has a plan,” Cassar laughed. “I know they always do - with my past opponent, my past wrestling opponents and even just walking with Bo in this last year. You know everyone’s always confident going in until they feel what I bring to the table.”