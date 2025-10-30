Ante Delija | Making Waves

But things are a little different when you’re a 35-year-old debutant with more than 30 professional bouts under your belt, many of which have come against the best talents competing outside off the UFC as was the case in September when Ante Delija immediately claimed a spot in the Top 10 with a knockout win over Marcin Tybura.

“Absolutely,” Delija said through a translator when asked if his experience aided in his transition to the Octagon just a few days prior to his sophomore outing against Waldo Cortes Acosta on November 1. “I think this is a perfect time for me. I collected a lot of good experience over the past years of training, and I’m super-happy to be here.

“It means the world (to be competing in the UFC),” he added. “I worked very hard to be where I am now, and I’m quite happy.”