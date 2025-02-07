Anshul Jubli Is Proudly Flying The Flag For Indian MMA

The Indian lightweight had a debut to remember at the UFC APEX in February 2023, when he handed Jeka Saragih the first TKO loss of his career and banked a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts.

“It was one of the best nights of my life,” he said.

How To Watch UFC 312 In Your Country

“I got the UFC contract, which I've dreamed of for so long, and then got that contract, got the bonus, I met Dana White after the fight. So it was all surreal for me. But yeah, I’ve visualized it so many times. So it feels like a dream to me.”

But that dream turned into a nightmare eight months later when he suffered his first loss, as he was knocked out in the third round by a Mike Breeden who had weighed in 3.5 pounds over the limit for their bout at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.