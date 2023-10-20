Anshul Jubli: ‘I Can Finish Him Everywhere’

Jubli joked that not only do fans come up to him more often than before, but he has to dress nicer when he goes out in public to look the part of being a UFC fighter. But once he enters the gym for training, everything’s the same.

“Only during fight week do I think I’m a UFC fighter and a high-caliber fighter,” Jubli said. “Before that, in training camp, I’m like, ‘Can I do this? Am I good enough for this?’ Every fighter has their doubts because preparing is hard. When you’re preparing for your fights in camp and learning new skills, it’s not an easy thing. When all the preparation is done, you feel like you’ve done all the things [you need to] do. Whatever was in my control, I did everything right, with my food, with my training. My coaches say that I did that, so that gives me confidence.”

At UFC 294, Jubli faces Mike Breeden, who’s trying to come back from three consecutive defeats since signing with the UFC in 2021. Despite those recent setbacks, Jubli gives him a lot of praise for the skills he’s shown in those fights. In that same breath, Jubli believes he’s a far more dangerous fighter and that he can finish Breeden wherever the fight goes.

“He’s very good, he’s very talented,” Jubli said of Mike Breeden. “I believe he’s good everywhere; his ground game is good, his striking is good. I’m better everywhere. I can finish him everywhere. I truly believe if this fight goes to the ground, I will submit him, ground-and-pound him. If we are striking, I will knock him out. I truly believe that.”